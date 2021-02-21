Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $156.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise it well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by its steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers. Its earnings of $1.11 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.2% but declined 32% year over year.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EEFT. Northland Securities upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.55.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $151.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

