Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

