Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.78.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $284.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

