Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Heska stock opened at $190.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $206.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Heska by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Heska by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

