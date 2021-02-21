Zacks Investment Research Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Hold

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

