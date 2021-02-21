Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $52,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.