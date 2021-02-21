Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

