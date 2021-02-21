Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of EZPW opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EZCORP will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EZCORP by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EZCORP by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.