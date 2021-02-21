Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $380.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Generac reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see robust demand for its home standby generators due to higher power outages, while the ‘Home as a Sanctuary’ trend gains traction. It has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. A diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a global customer base. It has the largest network of factory direct independent generator dealers in the industry in North America. However, the company faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research and development expenses hurt its margins. Soft demand from industrial consumers due to the pandemic mars its growth potential.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.85.

Generac stock opened at $363.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $363.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

