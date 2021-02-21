Zilla (ZLA) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $258,644.44 and $18,446.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00750096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.37 or 0.04514264 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

