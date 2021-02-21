Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $685,416.74 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,734 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $504,860.44.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,637,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.