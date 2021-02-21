Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $78,000 in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPST. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Capstone Turbine Co. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

