Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.