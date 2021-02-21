Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,042 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 367,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after buying an additional 165,637 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 103.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 108,661 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.8% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 285,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 82,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82,722 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRTX opened at $10.96 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The company has a market capitalization of $841.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

