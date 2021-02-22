$0.01 EPS Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.09. CareDx posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareDx.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

CDNA stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CareDx by 458.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 81,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,113,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,972,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

