$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.34. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,988. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CFO Donald W. Rush purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,750 shares of company stock worth $674,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CNX Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

