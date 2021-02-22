$0.48 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.56. The Carlyle Group also posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of CG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,149,656.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,321,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,158,085 shares of company stock worth $90,486,412 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 79,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

