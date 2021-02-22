-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($19.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,370,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,644,000.

