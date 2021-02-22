$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.61. The Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.90.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $903.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $810.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.40. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

