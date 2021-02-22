$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.67.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.44. 6,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day moving average is $231.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $286.27.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

