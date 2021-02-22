$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.74. 27,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.95. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.