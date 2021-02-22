$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $33,904,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,262,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $8.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.49. 960,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,909. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.56. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $302.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

