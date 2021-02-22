102,109 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.2% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $124.84 on Monday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $125.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

