1,092 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of PEAK opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

