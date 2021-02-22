1,112 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 118,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000.

VO stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.66. 10,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

