1,282,261 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,282,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at $89,859,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.19. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $201.70. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.