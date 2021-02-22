136,449 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,619,000. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 9.5% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,362,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of MNST opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

