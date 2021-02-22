145,973 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $39,528,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $16,914,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,726,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

