$163.12 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report $163.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.50 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $22.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after acquiring an additional 942,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

