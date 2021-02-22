173,988 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 173,988 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. First Majestic Silver comprises 1.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Majestic Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

AG opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

