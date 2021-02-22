$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $3.99 million to $147.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 105,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

EIGR opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

