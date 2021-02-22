1irstcoin Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $32.22 million and approximately $71,501.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00085062 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00241739 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013695 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

