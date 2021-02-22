$21.05 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $21.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $62.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $98.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $100.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.78 million, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $115.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 243,092 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $533.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.