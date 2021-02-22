$21.55 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report sales of $21.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.67 million and the lowest is $7.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $181.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.59 million to $197.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.15 million, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $97.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

VYGR opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

