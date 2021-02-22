$252.36 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $252.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.30 million and the lowest is $244.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

