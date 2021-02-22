28,350 Shares in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 103.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 208.0% in the third quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 67,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

