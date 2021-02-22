$295.20 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post sales of $295.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.29 million and the highest is $314.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $301.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Titan International by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Titan International by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Titan International by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 377,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $512.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

