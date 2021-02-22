$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,384 shares of company stock worth $314,429. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

