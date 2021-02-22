33,000 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.30 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

