$35.01 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce sales of $35.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $59.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.60 million to $63.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $239.57 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $294.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

BHVN traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,553. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

