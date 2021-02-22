360 Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 25.2% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $7,492,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.