360 Financial Inc. Has $520,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

360 Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

