360 Financial Inc. Invests $217,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,882. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

