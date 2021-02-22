$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post $40,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $160,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.02 million, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $79.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

