4,629 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $43.89 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

