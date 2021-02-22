$53.80 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report sales of $53.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.70 million and the highest is $54.70 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $50.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $214.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $217.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $215.10 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,721. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

