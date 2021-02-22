559 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.26. 7,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $121.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

