62,049 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

