745 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $165.80 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

