7,898 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock valued at $88,310,828. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

NYSE SCHW opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

